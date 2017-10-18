Police seize uninsured cars in crackdown in Sheffield and Rotherham

Police seized 13 uninsured cars in one day in a crackdown in Sheffield and Rotherham.

Officers also reported 26 motorists for a range of offences including failing to have a valid MOT, driving whilst using a mobile phone and driving without a licence.

Another four drivers were reported for road related offences and five untaxed cars were seized.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "This activity and awareness work will now continue to keep both our communities and roads safe."