Police officers have seized items believed to have been stolen in Sheffield over the last few weeks.

Sunglasses, sat navs and an iPod nano are among the items recovered by officers.

They have released a photograph of the items in the hope that their rightful owners will recognise them.

It is believed that they were stolen in the south west of the city between Wednesday, March 22 March and Monday, April 10.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.