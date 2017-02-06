Police seize cannabis in raid in Sheffield

Cannabis plants were seized during a police raid of a house in Sheffield.

Nine plants and 1.4kg of cropped cannabis were discovered in a house in Warner Road, Hillsborough, over the weekend.

A man is due at court for the cultivation of cannabis and abstraction of electricity.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "This was another rented property.

"We would advise that if you are letting properties that you use a letting agent or at least have a rental agreement which allows you to make regular visits to the property."

Anyone with information on those growing cannabis should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

