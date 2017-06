A woman is being hunted over the theft of money from a cash machine in Chesterfield.

Police officers have issued a photograph of a woman they believe could hold vital information about the theft from an Asda cash machine at Ravenside Retail Park on Saturday, May 27.

A woman withdrew a large amount of money from the machine but forgot to take the notes which were dispensed.

When she realised the cash was missing.

