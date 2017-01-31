Police seek woman over shoplifting offences

Police officers are trying to trace a woman over shoplifting offences in Sheffield and Chesterfield.

At around 2.45pm on Thursday, January 19, a woman went into Salon Services in Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, and took items worth hundreds of pounds.

Do you know this woman?

Staff at the store say the firm's branch in Sheffield has also been targeted.

CCTV images have been released of a woman police believe could hold vital information.

Anyone with information should call PC Michael Smith on 101.

