Police seek witnesses to glassing in Sheffield street

Witnesses are wanted to a glassing after a man was left with serious facial injuries in Sheffield.

The 31-year-old was attacked in Stanley Street, off the Wicker, in Sheffield city centre, at 8.45pm yesterday.

Blood at the scene of a glassing in Sheffield

It happened close Wicker News & Groceries, where pools of blood could be seen on the ground when emergency services arrived.

South Yorkshire Police said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

A force spokesman said: "Police were called to Stanley Street, Sheffield, at around 8.45pm yesterday evening after it was reported a man suffered facial injuries.

"A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries after being reportedly struck in the face with what is believed to have been a bottle.

"Police are currently conducting enquiries to identifying the circumstances of the incident and would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time or may have witnessed the incident."

"Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1,049 of December 27, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.