Police seek witnesses to attack in Sheffield

Detectives are seeking witnesses to an attack in Sheffield which left a victim covered in blood.

Scott Willis and his partner, Stacy Law, were targeted as they walked along Greenland Way, Darnall, after a drink in a pub on Christmas Eve.

The couple, who had Scott's daughter with them, were ambushed by two men.

Scott, aged 44, suffered a head injury and Stacy had a ring torn from her finger in the incident a 10.30pm on Saturday, December 24.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "It has been reported at around 10.30pm on Saturday, December 24, a 44-year-old man was walking along Greenland Way with his daughter and girlfriend, when he was approached by a group of men and hit in the face.

"The man received cuts and bruise to his eye in the reported attack and was treated by paramedics for his injuries."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident 1,182 of December 24.

