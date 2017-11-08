Police seek witnesses to arson attack at Sheffield flats

Detectives investigating an arson attack at a block of flats in Sheffield want information on who was responsible for the blaze.

A fire broke out in a three-story block on Longley Hall Road, Longley - trapping some residents in their flats - at 6.55pm yesterday.

The fire was started in the communal stairwell - blocking the exit for five residents on the top floor.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and led the trapped residents to safety.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police are investigating a suspected arson at a block of flats in Longley Hall Road, Sheffield, reported to the emergency services at around 6.55pm.

"South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a fire in a communal area in the block, which they believe was deliberately started.

"Nobody was injured during the incident.

"Police continue their enquiries into the matter today and are appealing for anyone with information about who may be responsible to call 101."

Quote incident number 869 of 7 November 2017.