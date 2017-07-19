Police seek witnesses over fatal head-on smash in Sheffield

Police officers investigating a fatal collision in Sheffield have issued a new appeal for witnesses to come forward.

An 88-year-old woman died when the car she was a passenger in was involved in a head-on collision in the Sheffield Parkway on Saturday, July 8.

South Yorkshire Police said the silver Honda Jazz was struck by a grey Skoda Fabia, which was travelling away from Sheffield when it crossed onto the opposite side of the carriageway.

The collision happened close to the turn off for the Parkway Markets.

South Yorkshire Police said the 88-year-old fatality was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other women, aged 71 and 74, who were also passengers in the Honda, were taken to hospital with serious injuries along with the driver - a 73-year-old man.

They were all taken to hospital where they remain in serious but stable conditions.

A 40-year-old man, who was driving the Skoda, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,109 of July 8.