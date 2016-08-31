Police seek witnesses after car overturns in Sheffield

Police officers want to trace witnesses to a crash in which a car overturned in Sheffield.

An 81-year-old man driving a silver Toyota Avensis clipped a kerb on the A61 Penistone Road, High Green, while negotiating a right hand bend as he drove towards Tankersley Manor.

His car ended up on its roof.

The pensioner was taken to hospital with a head injury but has since been discharged.

Anyone with information about the crash at 9.50am on Sunday should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.