Police seek witness to dog attack in Sheffield park

Police officers are seeking a man who may have witnessed a dog attacking a child in a Sheffield park.

A six-year-old boy was bitten by a dog which had been left unattended and tied up in Graves Park at 12.30pm on Monday, July 24.

The dog, a beige coloured cocker spaniel, bit the boy underneath his eye.

It’s believed the owner of the dog then appeared, untied it and left the park.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers would like to trace the man in the image, as well as anyone else who may have been in the park at the time, as they may have witnessed the incident and be able to assist with the investigation.

"Are you the man in the image? Do you know who he might be? Did you witness the incident?"

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.