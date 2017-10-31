Police seek victim of attack captured on CCTV in Doncaster

Detectives are searching for the victim of an attack captured on CCTV in a Doncaster street.

The victim did not come forward to report the attack, but it was reported to the police yesterday morning after it was found on CCTV footage.

South Yorkshire Police said the attack took place close to the Post Office in Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, between 9pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, October 29.

A force spokeswoman said: "Officers in Doncaster are asking for the public’s help after a third party report was received yesterday that a man had been assaulted in Hexthorpe at the weekend.

"The incident was captured on CCTV and is believed to have occurred between 9pm and 9.30pm, close to the Post Office on Hexthorpe Road, on Sunday, October 29.

"The CCTV footage shows an altercation take place in the street however is of low quality and the two men are unable to be identified.

"Officers have attended the area and made various house to house enquiries however neither the victim or the offender have been identified or found.

"Officers are concerned for the victim and the level of injuries he may have sustained, and would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who knows who either man may be, to please call."

Contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 169 of October 30.