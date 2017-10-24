Police seek vandal over attack on ambulance in Sheffield

A vandal is being hunted over an attack on an ambulance while paramedics were treating a patient in Sheffield.

Two tyres were slashed in Exeter Drive, Broomhall, at around 3am on Monday while a patient was being treated nearby.

A police probe into the incident is underway, with officers wanting to trace witnesses.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "On Monday, it was reported that the tyres of an ambulance parked on Exeter Drive, Broomhall, Sheffield had been slashed.

"Two tyres were damaged in the incident and an investigation is currently ongoing.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information that may be able to assist officers with their enquiries, is asked to report it."

Yorkshire Ambulance Service described the attack as 'mindless'.

Jackie Cole, South Yorkshire Divisional Commander at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said staff were shocked to find the tyres slashed when they returned to their ambulance.

She added: “I think it’s appalling that people can vandalise an ambulance and potentially put a patient’s life in danger.

"Luckily, this patient was treated at home and did not need to be conveyed to hospital, but if someone had needed time-critical treatment in hospital this thoughtless act could have had catastrophic consequences.

“The vehicle is now fully repaired and back in service. However, this is a problem that we should not have to encounter and one which has the potential to compromise people’s care.”

Sheffield residents have also expressed their disgust at the attack.

Posting on Facebook, Michelle McAssey, said: "Disgusting behavior. Whoever did this should be ashamed of themselves."

Alexandra Edge added: "Why is this even a thought that runs through people’s heads? Surly these people have enough common sense to know that vehicle is there to save someone’s life. And the time it takes to wait for a new tyre or back up could mean the difference between someone making it through or a family planning a funeral."

Dianne Phillip wrote: "If the culprits are found they should have a lifetime ban on ever calling for this service. Absolute idiots."

And Emma Martin said: "Just appalling, not only could that person have died it also puts the ambulance out of action for other emergencies."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.