Police seek three men over distraction burglary in Worksop

Detectives investigating a distraction burglary in Worksop have issued photographs of three men they want to trace.

A man called at a 74-year-old woman's house in Gloucester Road, Worksop, just after 1.30pm on Friday, June 9 offering to work in her garden.

Do you know this man?

Whilst she was distracted, it's believed two other men entered her house.

Nothing was taken but the house was searched.

Detectives have released photographs of three men they believe could hold vital information.

One is white, around 40-years-old, of a medium build and has short, brown hair.

Do you know this man?

On the day of the incident he was wearing a dark jacket with orange writing on the back, black jeans and black trainers.

The second man is white, in his late 30s, around 5ft 6ins tall, of a medium build and has short, light brown hair.

He was wearing a black long sleeved jumper, cream chinos, black trainers with white soles, black gloves and a black cap on the day of the incident.

The third man is white, in his early 30s, of a medium build and has light brown, shaved hair.

He was wearing a black shirt, black work trousers, dark coloured boots and a black baseball cap on the day.

Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 438 of June 9.