Police seek teenager after motorbike crash in Sheffield

A police search is underway for the teenage rider of a motorbike involved in a crash in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said the teen, thought to be 15 or 16, was involved in a crash with a car in Southey Hill, Parson Cross, at 9pm yesterday but left the scene before emergency services arrived.

It is believed that he was not wearing a helmet at the time and that he may have been injured in the collision.

A police spokesman said: "There was a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Southey Hill, Sheffield.

"The rider of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and we believe that he suffered a head injury as a result.

"The rider was believed to be a white male around 15 or 16 years old.

"Unfortunately the rider did not stop and wait for either the police or the ambulance service to arrive. As a result, we do not know how badly injured he is.

"If anyone knows who this person is, please encourage them to go to hospital to be checked out in the first instance. Their health is our primary concern.

"Once that is taken care of, we would also like to speak to them about the collision."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.