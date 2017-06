An E-fit has been released of a man wanted over a robbery in Sheffield.

A 63-year-old woman was targeted by a man as she walked along a path off Birley Moor Road, Hackenthorpe, at around 2.20pm on Thursday, June 15.

The robber grabbed her bag but was challenged by a member of the public, dropped the bag and ran off.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.