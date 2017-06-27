Police seek owners of items found at South Yorkshire service station

Police officers are trying to find the owners of a camera, memory card and mobile wifi device found at a South Yorkshire service station.

The Canon digital camera and camera bag, a Huawei mobile wifi device and a 16GB SD memory card were found at Woodall Service Station between Junction 30 and 31 on the M1.

The items were sent to South Yorkshire Police after being found by a member of the public.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number SNIG-F08725.