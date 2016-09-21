Police seek off-road biker caught on camera in Rotherham

Police officers are trying to trace an off-road biker caught on camera on a playing field in Rotherham.

Photographs of the nuisance biker, spotted on Brinsworth playing fields, have been issued by South Yorkshire Police.

A spokesman said: "Are you a resident of Brinsworth? If so, we need your help. We need to identify the rider of this motorbike.

"This bike is being driven around in the Brinsworth area and on this occasion it was on Brinsworth playing fields.

"Do you know where this bike is being stored? Do you know the rider? Then please get in touch with us."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.