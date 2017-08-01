Police seek missing Barnsley man

A police search is underway for a Barnsley man missing for a week.
Benjamin Brennan, aged 20, was last seen on Tuesday, July 25 in Peel Square, Barnsley town centre.
He is white, 5ft 9ins tall, of a medium build and has short, shaved blond - ginger hair.
When he was last seen he was wearing a light blue EA7 jumper, darktracksuit bottoms and blue trainers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
