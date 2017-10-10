Police seek men who chased robber in Sheffield

Detectives are trying to trace two men who chased a robber in Sheffield.

The duo chased a robber who snatched a woman's handbag in Verdon Street, Burngreave, at around 7.30pm on Thursday, September 28.

South Yorkshire Police said a 58-year-old woman was pushed to the ground during the incident and suffered injuries to her shoulder, which required hospital treatment.

The robber, who was white and wearing a blue coat with the hood up, ran off towards Derek Dooley Way and a member of the public ran after him before being joined by two other men who continued to chase him.

Officers want to trace the second two men who joined in the chase.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Information they have could prove vital to the investigation and in identifying the offender."

"If you were one of the men who helped the victim, or know who they are, please contact us."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.