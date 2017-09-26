Police seek men in photos found on mobile phone after burglary in Doncaster

Police officers investigating a burglary in Doncaster want to trace three men whose photos were found on a mobile phone at the scene.

They believe the men, whose photos were found on the old Sony Ericsson, could hold vital information about the burglary at Jonah’s Fishing Tackle on Top Road, Barnby Dun, overnight on Friday, September 1.

Police officers want to trace this man

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 253 of September 2.