Police seek man wanted over South Yorkshire social club attack

A man is being hunted over at attack in a South Yorkshire social club.

A man is being hunted over at attack in a South Yorkshire social club.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about the incident at Park Social Club, Victoria Road, Balby, on New Year's Eve.

A 36-year-old man suffered facial injuries after he was assaulted in the club between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday, December 31.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

BREAKING: High winds tear off part of Sheffield city centre building

Hundreds of South Yorkshire homes and businesses hit by power cuts

Trees down and road chaos as high winds hit South Yorkshire

EXCLUSIVE: Sheffield mum urges missing son to return home

Sheffield singletons wanted for Channel 4’s Naked Attraction dating show

Sheffield girl found safe after police search

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE