Police seek man over two ram raids in Sheffield

CCTV images have been released of a man wanted over two ram raids in Sheffield.

The Empire Store in Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross and Bali News in Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, were both raided between 5.20am and 5.35am on Thursday, April 20.

Do you know this raider?

A Mitsubishi Pajero was used to ram the front of the shops.

The car has since been recovered and detectives investigating the incident are now urging anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images to come forward.

Details of the raids have only been released by South Yorkshire Police this morning.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 109 of April 20.