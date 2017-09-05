Police seek man over power tools theft in Doncaster

A CCTV image has been released of a man police officers want to trace over the theft of power tools in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said the tools were taken from a Ford Transit van parked in Selby Road, Thorne, Doncaster, at around noon on Monday, August 21.

The offender then made off towards the M18 in what is believed to have been a stolen Skoda Fabia Octavia with the registration AG08 RRX.

Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the CCTV image could hold vital information.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.