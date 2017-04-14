Police seek man over attempted theft of case on train between Sheffield and Doncaster

A man is being hunted over the attempted theft of a case on a train between Sheffield and Doncaster.

Officers from British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about the incident just before 9pm on Wednesday, March 15.

A force spokesman said: "A man tried to steal a suitcase shortly before 9pm on March 15. Luckily the victim noticed it was missing and got to it before the offender had chance to get off the train."

Call British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or text 61016, quoting 605 of March 15.