Police seek man over arson attack at flats in Sheffield

CCTV images have been released of a man wanted over an arson attack at a block of flats in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at the North Bank flats, Willey Street, at around 6.35am on Tuesday, June 27.

The sixth floor of the flats was evacuated and two residents had to be rescued by firefighters.

No one was hurt during the incident but extensive damage was caused to the building.

Officers investigating the fire believe the man in the CCTV footage could hold vital information.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and Crimstoppers on 0800 555111.