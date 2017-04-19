Police seek help in search for missing man

Police officers searching for a missing man are appealing for people with possible sightings to get in touch.

Adam Scattergood, aged 28, from Worksop, was reported missing this morning.

He is white, of a large build and around 5ft 11ins tall. He has dark hair, which is shaved at the side and combed over the top, plus a dark, full beard.

When he was last seen he was wearing black trousers and black boots but it is not known what he was wearing on his top half.

Adam drives an orange KTM 125 Duke motorcycle.

Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 223 of April 19.