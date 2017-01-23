Police seek group over street robbery in Sheffield

Detectives investigating a street robbery in Sheffield are looking for a group of 'three or four males'.
They targeted a 54-year-old woman on Ballifield Drive, Handsworth, on Thursday night.
No descriptions of the culprits have yet been released.
The victim was pushed to the ground and had her handbag stolen.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
