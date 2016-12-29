Police seek drivers who saw fatal Boxing Day crash in Killamarsh

Motorists who may hold vital information about a Boxing Day crash which killed a 20-year-old man are being sought by police.

South Yorkshire Police are seeking the occupants of two vehicles as they continue to investigate the circumstances of the death of Jack Robinson, from Killamarsh.

Floral tributes left at the scene of the crash on Station Road, Killamarsh. Picture: Brian Eyre.

He died in hospital on Tuesday after the crash on Station Road, Killamarsh on Boxing Day evening.

At about 9:30pm, Mr Robinson was driving a grey Renault Clio along Station Road when the car struck the kerb, causing it to leave the road and overturn.

A 17-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

PC Richard Thorley, the officer in charge of the investigation, said: “Following an initial appeal for witnesses, we now have some information that two other vehicles may have been in the area at the time of the collision.

“One is a red-coloured people carrier type vehicle which passed through the scene but did not stop.

“The other car was possibly travelling without headlights on, and is described as having a large spoiler on the back, like a Subaru.

“These cars may or may not have any bearing on this collision but we’d like to ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any of the three cars car and the manner of driving prior to the collision to contact us.

“Any information could greatly assist us with the investigation and determining the circumstances surrounding the collision.”

Mr Robinson’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this extremely difficult time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 938 of December 26, 2016.