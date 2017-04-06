Police seek arsonist after car blaze in South Yorkshire

Detectives investigating an arson attack have issued a description of the suspect.

An investigation was launched after a BMW was set alight in Ladyroyd, Silkstone Common, Barnsley, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The car suffered severe damage and the fire also affected a nearby property.

The man believed to have been responsible was between 5ft 8ins and 6ft tall, slim and was wearing a dark coloured top with a lighter hooded top underneath and light coloured tracksuit bottoms.

He is believed to have ran off towards Silkstone Common train station.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Did you witness the arson? Did you see anyone behaving suspiciously in the area that evening?"

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.