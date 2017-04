A police search has been launched for a South Yorkshire woman reported missing from home.

Samantha Roebuck, aged 32, was last seen yesterday afternoon when she left her home address in Worsbrough, Barnsley.

She is white, around 5ft 3ins tall, of a medium build and has short, brown hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a multi-coloured cardigan and is thought to have possibly had a white rucksack with her.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.