Police search underway for missing Barnsley man

A police search has been launched for a missing Barnsley man.

Garry Burkill, age 71, was last seen leaving his home in Bank End Close, Bolton Upon Dearne, Barnsley, at around 11.45am yesterday.

He is white, 6ft tall, of a medium build and has short, grey hair and a white-grey beard.

Mr Burkill was wearing glasses, a black baseball cap and a dark jacket with a red top underneath when he went missing. He was also carrying a white plastic carrier bag.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.