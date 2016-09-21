Police search for VW Beetle stolen from garage in Sheffield

A green Volkswagen Beetle has been stolen from a garage in Sheffield

The car, with the registration number 669 EOW, was taken Somercoates Road, Frecheville.

A number of power tools were taken after another garage in Station Road, Mosborough, was broken into.

Police officers in Sheffield are also investigating the theft of a motorbike from Rodman Street, Woodhouse Mill.

The bike was found abandoned in Retford Road, Handsworth, a few hours later.

Investigations are also underway into a number of thefts from vehicles parked in Sheffield.

Power tools were stolen from a van in Kew Crescent, Charnock; a sat nav was taken from a vehicle in Handsworth Grange Road, Handsworth; a camera and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle in Nodder Road, Woodthorpe and a handbag, sunglasses and leather jackets were taken from a vehicle in Pickard Crescent, Richmond.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents or those handling stolen goods should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.