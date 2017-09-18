Police search for vehicles stolen in Sheffield

A police search is underway for a van and a car stolen in Sheffield over the weekend.

Between 2am and 9.45am yesterday, a Vauxhall Astra, with the registration number DS15 GDU, was stolen from Hollinsend Avenue, Gleadless.

And on Saturday morning a Ford Transit van, with the registration number YD07 EFC, was stolen from Arbourthorne Road, Arbourthorne, after the keys were left in the ignition.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.