Police search for vehicles stolen in Sheffield

Police officers are investigating the theft of a scooter and 4x4

Searches are underway for two vehicles stolen in Sheffield.

On Tuesday night a scooter parked outside Tesco in Birley Moor Road, Frecheville, was taken and that night a Suzuki 4x4 was taken from Richmond Road, Handsworth.

CCTV footage is being examined.

