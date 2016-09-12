Police search for van stolen in Sheffield

A police search is underway for a van stolen in Sheffield.

The white Ford Transit van, with the registration number NL57 ZNC, was stolen from Intake over the weekend.

Officers are also investigating a number of thefts from vehicles, including a sat nav and cash taken from a vehicle in Cross Street, Woodhouse.

Two laptops were stolen from a car parked in Baslow Road, Totley and a radio was taken from a vehicle in Gresley Road, Lowedges, after a window was smashed to gain entry.

A sat nav was stolen from a van parked in Alexandra Road, Heeley.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.