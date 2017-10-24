Police search for missing teenager who may be in Doncaster

A police search for a missing teenager who may be in Doncaster is still underway.

Kye Albelda, who is also known as Kye Bowry, went missing from Lincoln on Wednesday, October 11 and police officers searching for him then said they believed he may have travelled to Doncaster or London, but he has not yet been traced.

A fresh appeal for information on his whereabouts has been issued today.

Kye is 6ft tall, slim and has plaited hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a blue Nike tracksuit bottoms and sweatshirt.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "We are appealing to Kye to make contact and let someone know he is safe and well."

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 260 of October 11.