Police search for missing Sheffield woman and child continues

A Sheffield woman and her three-year-old daughter are still missing - three days after they were reported missing.

Bestortha Brahaj, aged 22 and her daughter, Elia, were last seen at their home in Shirecliffe on Friday night.

Elia is missing with her mum, Bestortha Brahaj

Bestortha is white with a tanned complexion, around 5ft 5ins, of a slender build and has shoulder length, dyed red hair.

She was last seen wearing a brown hooded coat, black trousers and white trainers and was carrying a black shoulder bag.

Elia was wearing a white, long sleeved top, a red scarf with a matching red and white 'Minnie Mouse' polka dot hat, dark trousers and white trainers.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.