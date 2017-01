A police search is underway for a Sheffield man reported missing today.

John Brooks, aged 41, was last seen at 8.55am in the Thornsett Road area of Nether Edge, Sheffield.

He is 6ft 3ins tall, of a medium build and was wearing a dark jacket with a grey T-shirt and blue jogging bottoms.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Concerns are growing for John’s welfare and officers are keen to hear from anyone who might have seen him."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.