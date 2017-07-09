Police search for man missing from South Yorkshire hospital

A man who needs urgent medical treatment has gone missing from a South Yorkshire hospital.

Ryan Powell, aged 35, was reported missing from Barnsley Hospital on Saturday, July 8 at around 10pm.

Ryan has short brown hair and was last seen at the hospital, wearing denim shorts and a white t-shirt with writing on it. He has a bandage on his right arm, below the elbow.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It's very important that Ryan is found, as he still needs urgent medical treatment.

"Have you seen Ryan? If you know where he is or have spoken to him, please call police."

Anyone with any information on Ryan's whereabouts is being urged to call 101 quoting incident number 1278 of July 8, 2017.