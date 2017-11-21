Police search Doncaster land in probe into 'possible historic criminal activity'

Police officers have spent the day searching and excavating land in Doncaster as part of an investigation into 'possible historic criminal activity'.

Officers and private contractors are excavating an area off Stockbridge Lane, Bentley, with the work estimated to take a number of days.

A police search of land in Bentley is underway today

Police tents have been erected on the site.

A force spokeswoman said: "South Yorkshire Police has executed a warrant to excavate a piece of land in Bentley, Doncaster, as part of an investigation into possible historic criminal activity in the area.

"Police officers will work together with private contractors to conduct a methodical and detailed search of the land, which could take a number of days to complete.

"South Yorkshire Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information relevant to this investigation by calling 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."