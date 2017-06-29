Police seal off Sheffield street in hunt for wanted man

A street in Sheffield was sealed off by police officers searching for a wanted man.

Nottingham Street in Burngreave was closed on Tuesday morning after officers received a report that a wanted man had been seen in the area.

The 22-year-old is wanted for questioning over an alleged assault and breach of bail conditions.

He was not located and remains at large,

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to Nottingham Street, Sheffield, at about 11.40am on Tuesday following a report that a wanted man had been seen in the area.

"Officers were immediately deployed and carried out a thorough search of the area, which included a house on the street. As such, the road was closed off while enquiries were carried out.

"At this time, the man, aged 22, who is wanted in connection with a number of offences, remains outstanding and enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

"The road has since been reopened."