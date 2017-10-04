Police scour CCTV, appeal for witnesses to Sheffield ram-raid

Have your say

Police are reviewing CCTV evidence to identify the culprits of a Sheffield ram-raid this morning.

The same store was targeted in August in a similar raid

Designer clothes and items were taken when the car rammed Eton, on Division Street in the city centre, at about 5.50am.

The car was driven through the front doors of the store.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also studying CCTV footage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it via 101, quoting incident number 110 October 4.

Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.