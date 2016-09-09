Police say Doncaster stabbing was 'targeted attack'

A police inspector has this afternoon confirmed that a stabbing that took place in a Doncaster village yesterday is believed to have been a 'targeted attack'.

The incident took place at a property in Beaconsfield Road, Hexthorpe at about 2.15pm yesterday afternoon.



A 30-year-old man sustained a stab wound to his chest and leg, and was air-lifted to hospital for treatment.



Neighbourhood Inspector Lynne Lancaster, said: “We believe that the incident was a targeted attack towards a particular individual and there is no wider danger to the public.

"I want to reassure the residents of Hexthorpe that we have a dedicated team of officers working towards identifying those involved in yesterday afternoon's incident.

RELATED LINKS:

Man stabbed in chest and leg during altercation in Doncaster village

“Our PCSOs regularly patrol the area and I’d encourage anyone with concerns to speak to them.

Yesterday's incident comes just under a month after a man was stabbed in the street in Shadyside, Hexthorpe on August 9.

Insp Lancaster continued: “Regarding the incident in Shadyside on Tuesday 9 August, a man was arrested at the scene of the incident and was charged the following day with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He currently remains in custody awaiting trial.”