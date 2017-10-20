Police reviewing CCTV after Doncaster pub theft

Police are reviewing CCTV at a Doncaster pub after sneaky pool players pocketed money from a table during a game.

The two men played their game of pool at The Holly Bush in Edenthorpe - while sneakily bashing the side of the table that contained cash inbetween taking their shots.

Once the money container was sufficiently loosened from the table, they put down their cues and stole about £18 in coins before fleeing the pub.

Police have now confirmed they are investigating the incident and are looking through CCTV footage to try and identify the offenders.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are investigating after money was taken from a pool table inside a pub.

"Just before 3.20pm on Saturday, October 14, it is reported that offenders inside the pub forced open the pool table and stole a quantity of cash from the money-box.

"CCTV images of the incident will be looked at by officers and anyone who knows who is responsible should call 101 quoting incident number 613 of 14 October 2017.

A member of staff, who did not want to be identified, previously said: "They basically pretended to play pool while prizing the money box open.

"The pool table is a bit away from where the seating is, so is not in view of most of the customers. They knew what they were doing.

"We didn't know about it until we noticed the money was gone and then checked the CCTV.

"It is very annoying."

And bizarrely one of the men returned to the scene with another man on Tuesday evening.

The member of staff added: "Customers said they had seen them go in and check the pool table again. They were checking the place out. "

One man was described as white and was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit and aged in his mid 30s.

The second man was described as Asian and was wearing a dark-coloured jacket.