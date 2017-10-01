Police reopen Doncaster road after man is stabbed

Have your say

Police have reopened a road in Doncaster after a man was stabbed.

The man was stabbed on his back in Silver Street, in the town centre, in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to the scene, close to a takeaway, at 3.54am

Police closed the road for several hours while investigations were carried out at the scene.

The man is being treated in Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said his injuries are not life-threatening and enquiries are continuing.

He said: "Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact police."

A woman, who works nearby, was not surprised by what had happened.

I'm not really surprised with how the nightlife on a Saturday night is, with all the homeless and people on drugs littering the streets," she said.

"It's bound to happen but it's never going to change."

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.