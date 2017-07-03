Police release update on the two men stabbed in Sheffield this weekend

Police have revealed that they are not linking the stabbings in the Wicker on Sunday to any recent gang violence in the area.

Violence has broken out recently between rival Kurdish and Somalian gangs, resulting in one man being shot and another man stabbed.

On Sunday morning, around 3.15am, two men aged 22 and 33 were knifed in a disturbance on the Wicker, close to Sheffield city centre.

The two men were taken to hospital where they both currently remain in critical conditions.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing Grievous Bodily Harm with intent. He has now been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Steven Ashmore, who is investigating the incident, said: “I understand incidents of this nature cause concern for the local community and I want to offer my reassurance that a full investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the incident, has now been launched.

“I would also like to confirm this incident is not being linked to the recent incident in the Spital Hill, however over the coming days there will be a heightened police presence in the area as detectives continue to make enquiries.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to either speak to an officer in the area or report it via 101. Our main priority is the safety of all of our communities and this remains at the forefront of all the work we do.”

Any witnesses who have any information about the incident, or were in the area at the time, are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 180 of July 2.