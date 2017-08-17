Police release images of man wanted over string of Sheffield armed robberies

Detectives investigating a string of armed supermarket robberies in Sheffield have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

The robberies the man may be able to help with took place over a three-week period between July and August.

The latest incident happened at the Tesco Express on Sharrow Lane, Sharrow, on Wednesday night.

A man entered the store at about 10.35pm, and threatened staff with a pocket knife.

He left with £200 from the till.

The first and second robberies both occurred at Sainsbury’s on Mortimer Street in the city centre, on Monday, July 24 at about 10.50pm, and on Saturday, August 12 at 10.45pm.

On both occasions, a man entered the store and reportedly threatened staff with some form of weapon.

On the first occasion, he produced what is believed to have been a hand gun and escaped with £50 in cash from the till.

He threatened staff with a knife in the second robbery, and fled with £40.

The third robbery was reported at the Co-Op on Gleadless Road on Sunday, August 13 at about 10.10pm.

A man armed with a knife entered and threatened staff, and escaped with £300.

DC Trish Sidaway, investigating the robberies said: “Fortunately there have been no injuries sustained by anyone during any of the incidents, however those involved are extremely shaken, distressed and frightened, and we are not prepared to accept this.

“We do believe the four robberies are linked and we have already conducted a number of enquiries and have various leads to follow up, however identifying the man in the images could greatly assist with the investigation.

“Local supermarkets and convenience stores have been visited by officers who have offered support and advice to the employees, and I would encourage stores to please be vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour to police.

“I would urge the public to please come forward if they have any information, either by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, and help us to stop the man who is responsible and choosing to break the law.”

If you can help, quote incident number 1185 of July 24, 1327 of August 12, 1278 of August 13 or 1268 of August 16.