Police release image of woman wanted over bank card crimes in Sheffield

Police officers investigating a reported burglary have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to in connection with a series of bank card crimes in Sheffield.

Between 10.30pm on Saturday, April 1 and 8am on Tuesday, April 4, a property on Marlcliffe Road, Hillsborough was reportedly broken into and a number of electrical items, a quantity of cash and bank cards were stolen.

The bank cards taken were then used at various locations across Sheffield.

Acting Sergeant Ryan Griffiths, investigating the incident, said the woman in the picture might have 'vital information' about the incident.

“A dedicated team of officers have been reviewing CCTV footage and conducting extensive inquires in relation to this incident," he said.

"And we are now asking for your help to identify the woman pictured. It is believed she may have vital information that may be able to assist us with our investigation and anyone who recognises her is asked to contact police.

Thomas Glaves, 23 of Leslie Avenue, Rotherham was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with the incident and later charged with the offences.

He is due to face Derby Crown Court on Saturday.

If you recognise this woman or have any information that may be able to assist officers with their investigation, phone 101, quoting incident number 443 of April 2.

Anonymous information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.