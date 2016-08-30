Police release E-fit of man wanted over attempted burglary in Rotherham

A police E-fit has been released of a man wanted over an attempted burglary in Rotherham.
The E-fit has been produced as part of a probe into an attempted break-in at a house in Middle Lane South, Clifton, at 1.30pm on Saturday, August 20.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
